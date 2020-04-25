Business events scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, April 28

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, April 29

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, April 30

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases first-quarter employment cost index, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, May 1

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for April, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases construction spending for March, 10 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.