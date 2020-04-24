  1. Home
  2. Politics

Petition calling for resignation of WHO chief reaches 1 million signatures

Organizer accuses Tedros of underestimating coronavirus threat and of playing politics

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/24 20:39
More than 1 million people have signed a petition against WHO chief Tedros (screengrab from change.org) 

More than 1 million people have signed a petition against WHO chief Tedros (screengrab from change.org) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A petition on the website change.org calling for the immediate resignation of World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over his handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has reached more than 1 million signatures, reports said Friday (April 24).

The action, launched by Osuka Yip, accused Tedros of having reacted too slowly to the outbreak last January. The Ethiopian accepted Chinese statistics and information without questioning, while on the other hand he kept excluding Taiwan, the petition said.

Yip launched his action on Jan. 31, and it received half a million signatories by late March. The number of supporters doubled since then to reach more than 1,000,800 by Friday evening. The next target mentioned at change.org was 1.5 million.

Since the action started, Tedros and Taiwan fought a war of words, with the WHO chief consistently standing by China and by his own insistence he had not underestimated the threat posed by the virus. He also denied Taiwanese assertions that it had warned the WHO about the infectious nature of the coronavirus in an e-mail on Dec. 31.
WHO
World Health Organization
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
petition
change.org
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s digital minister shares keys to country’s coronavirus response
Taiwan’s digital minister shares keys to country’s coronavirus response
2020/04/24 12:29
Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of coroanvirus
Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of coroanvirus
2020/04/24 11:30
Taiwan medical workers petition against general virus testing
Taiwan medical workers petition against general virus testing
2020/04/24 11:08
Taiwan-developed rapid screening reagent put into trial production
Taiwan-developed rapid screening reagent put into trial production
2020/04/24 09:58
Polish LOT aircraft carrying medical supplies departs Taiwan
Polish LOT aircraft carrying medical supplies departs Taiwan
2020/04/24 09:58