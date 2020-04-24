More than 1 million people have signed a petition against WHO chief Tedros (screengrab from change.org) More than 1 million people have signed a petition against WHO chief Tedros (screengrab from change.org)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A petition on the website change.org calling for the immediate resignation of World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over his handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has reached more than 1 million signatures, reports said Friday (April 24).

The action, launched by Osuka Yip, accused Tedros of having reacted too slowly to the outbreak last January. The Ethiopian accepted Chinese statistics and information without questioning, while on the other hand he kept excluding Taiwan, the petition said.

Yip launched his action on Jan. 31, and it received half a million signatories by late March. The number of supporters doubled since then to reach more than 1,000,800 by Friday evening. The next target mentioned at change.org was 1.5 million.

Since the action started, Tedros and Taiwan fought a war of words, with the WHO chief consistently standing by China and by his own insistence he had not underestimated the threat posed by the virus. He also denied Taiwanese assertions that it had warned the WHO about the infectious nature of the coronavirus in an e-mail on Dec. 31.