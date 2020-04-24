File photo of a previous international donation ceremony at MOFA (picture courtesy of MOFA) File photo of a previous international donation ceremony at MOFA (picture courtesy of MOFA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TaiDoc Technology Corporation donated 35,000 thermometer guns and 250 sets of automatic measuring instruments, all of them made in Taiwan, to the country’s 15 official diplomatic allies as well as to the United States and Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (April 24).

At the ceremony marking the donation, foreign diplomats spoke highly of Taiwan’s efforts against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and of the quality of its products, Liberty Times reported.

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said friends stand together in difficult times, showing that in these times, Taiwan has proven to be a true friend of the U.S.

TaiDoc said that although most temperature gun makers have moved production to China, it has stayed in Taiwan. As Chinese-made products often encounter quality control problems, it is better for Taiwan to donate locally manufactured equipment to its allies, according to the New Taipei City-based company.

German representative in Taiwan Thomas Prinz said that his country would always remember what the island nation has done to help in the battle against the coronavirus. Earlier, the German health minister sent a thank-you letter to his Taiwanese counterpart.