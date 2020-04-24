FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in... FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are ending their lives as senior members of Britain’s royal family and starting an uncertain new chapter as international celebrities and charity patrons. In January the couple shocked Britain by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America. The split becomes official on March 31. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP, File)

People stand close to their vehicles as they wait in line to fill up their vehicles with gasoline in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Lin... People stand close to their vehicles as they wait in line to fill up their vehicles with gasoline in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Lines at gas stations around the country's capital looked getting longer Saturday. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. MOTIVE ESTABLISHED IN CANADA MASS SHOOTING Police say an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend preceded a weekend rampage in Nova Scotia in which at least 22 people were killed.

2. ‘ONEROUS AND CONVOLUTED’ A federal judge blocks a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, stating that the regulations violate the Second Amendment.

3. WHERE VENEZUELA IS TURNING FOR HELP Venezuela’s socialist leader asks Iran for help jump starting an aging refinery to prevent it from running out of gasoline.

4. MEGHAN MARKLE TO HAVE LAWSUIT HEARD The Duchess of Sussex is challenging a British newspaper’s publication of a letter she wrote to her father.

5. WHO WENT 1ST IN NFL DRAFT Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU was the first pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.