In this Monday, April 20, 2020 photo, detail of the entrance of a shop closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish Trade Conf... In this Monday, April 20, 2020 photo, detail of the entrance of a shop closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish Trade Confederation, which represents thousands of small businesses, says up to 30% of them nationwide will close their doors forever unless they get government financial help. Spanish authorities are gradually relaxing the confinement measures, but there is still no word on when stores may be allowed to reopen. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)