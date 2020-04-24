TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Bakery Association on Friday (April 24) gathered 48 local pastry chains to donate boxes of their signature products to 1,133 pharmacies in the city as a way to show their appreciation for the hardworking health professionals.

Participating in Friday's gifting ceremony were New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and several well-known pastry and dessert companies, including Shou Hsin Fong (手信坊), Hao Han Food Factory (浩漢食品), and Hua Chen Bakery (驊珍食品). The companies said they hope the 6,000 boxes prepared of Taiwanese traditional snacks can help convey their respect to all frontline medical workers and pharmacists who have devoted themselves to protecting Taiwan, reported Liberty Times.

During his opening address, Hou said it has been a difficult time for all Taiwanese, but especially for pharmacists who have been patiently distributing medical masks to long queues of citizens every day since the launch of the rationing system. He said the pharmacists have had little complaint and many of them have even carved out time to educate the public about virus prevention as well as policies issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Hou said that the New Taipei bakeries have created a virtuous circle by demonstrating their appreciation through gifts and have contributed their fair share to Taiwanese society. He stressed that the coronavirus battle is not yet finished, but with the joint efforts by all industries, Taiwan can certainly persevere through the global crisis.

Hung Yu-kuei (洪裕貴), director of the Pharmacist Association of New Taipei, referred to the Taiwanese pharmacists as tiny reconstruction screws in the nation's pandemic prevention efforts. He said the pharmacies in New Taipei have helped distribute more than 6.5 million face masks since February and will continue to fulfill their responsibilities in the coming days, reported CNA.