  1. Home
  2. Business

Government relief package to help Taiwan’s economy grow by 1.58%

Following second quarter, economy should recover slowly: TIER

  116
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/24 15:19
Taiwan's economy should recover slowly after the second quarter, says TIER 

Taiwan's economy should recover slowly after the second quarter, says TIER  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A government relief package will soften the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and allow Taiwan’s economy to grow by 1.58 percent this year, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Friday (April 24).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier saw the island’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as shrinking by 4 percent, while local business leaders still forecast growth but below 1 percent.

While the pandemic is affecting the global economy, there are signs that its impact is slowing down in several parts of the world, TIER said. In Taiwan, the outbreak has been relatively contained while the government has presented a NT$150-billion (US$4.98-billion) package of relief measures, which may even allow GDP predictions to be revised upward in the event of an early demise of the virus, according to the think tank.

TIER experts see the second quarter of the year as the worst period, with the economy recovering slowly during the remainder of the year. Their forecast for the whole year was more optimistic than other Taiwanese economists, CNA reported.
economic growth
economic growth rate
TIER
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research
GDP
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Shenzhen admits 27 students, teachers have coronavirus as schools poise to open
Shenzhen admits 27 students, teachers have coronavirus as schools poise to open
2020/04/23 18:08
Movie theater in Taipei halts operations due to pandemic
Movie theater in Taipei halts operations due to pandemic
2020/04/23 17:45
Taiwan could be Air New Zealand’s first destination after coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan could be Air New Zealand’s first destination after coronavirus pandemic
2020/04/23 17:30
Coronavirus drives Taiwan to expedite law for public health expert certification
Coronavirus drives Taiwan to expedite law for public health expert certification
2020/04/23 16:45
Taiwan’s gasoline prices expected to drop even more next week
Taiwan’s gasoline prices expected to drop even more next week
2020/04/23 16:28