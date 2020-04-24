TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (April 24) announced there was one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total from the "Goodwill Fleet" to 30, and 428 overall.

During his daily press conference on Friday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there was one new case from Taiwan's ill-fated "Goodwill Fleet" (敦睦, Dunmu) for the third day in a row. The latest confirmed case, No. 428, is a male in his 30s who served as a sailor on the navy supply ship the Panshih (磐石).

On April 18, he was placed in a quarantine center, where he underwent a test for the virus that came back negative. However, beginning on April 19, he began to experience tell-tale symptoms including a loss of the sense of smell, runny nose, and nasal congestion.

He underwent a second test on April 23 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on April 24.