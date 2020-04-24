Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's icons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Australian educator on Thursday (April 23) completed this lighthearted illustration of a map of Taiwan festooned with a number of the country's most iconic symbols.

The artist, Jimmy Hunt, 36, told Taiwan News that he started drawing the illustration on Wednesday night (April 22) and finished it on Thursday. Hunt, who teaches at Wensheng Elementary School, said he used an Apple Pencil on an iPad Pro to create the artwork.

When asked about his inspiration for the piece, which he titled "Taiwan Icons," Hunt said that he had been living in Taiwan for four years and had seen similar works, but he wanted to "try it in my cartoonish/graffiti-like style with some twists." Hunt cited examples of these special "twists" such as using the Chinese characters "台灣" to replace the letter "a," stacking bubble teacups to mimic Taipei 101, and a half-chewed betel nut complete with a pool of red spittle.

Other iconic images visible in the illustration include the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Pingxi sky lanterns, EasyCard, xiaolongbao (小籠包, steamed buns), Taiwan's four major convenience store chains (OK Mart, FamilyMart, 7-Eleven, and Hi-Life), YouBike, Queen's Head at Yehliu Geopark, baobing (刨冰, shaved ice), Rainbow Village, Anping Old Fort, a Food Panda delivery driver on a Gogoro scooter, and last but not least, the ubiquitous blue-and-white slippers.

"Taiwan Icons" (Jimmy Hunt illustration)