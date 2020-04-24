TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday (April 23) for the second time this month.

The ship transited the strait on a southward course Thursday, according to a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND). The U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet identified it to Reuters as the USS Barry, an Arleigh Burk-class guided missile destroyer.

This was the second such transit by the Barry this month. It also plied the strait on April 11, the same day a Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning was spotted on the opposite side of Taiwan, in the Miyako Strait.

The MND stated that it is constantly monitoring the surrounding waters and airspace and pointed out that the Barry appears to have conducted a typical freedom of navigation operation.



