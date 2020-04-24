  1. Home
  2. World

US Navy destroyer transits Taiwan Strait for 2nd time in month

Seventh Fleet's USS Barry again sails southward through Taiwan Strait amid heightened tensions with China

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News
2020/04/24 12:54
USS Barry 

USS Barry  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday (April 23) for the second time this month.

The ship transited the strait on a southward course Thursday, according to a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND). The U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet identified it to Reuters as the USS Barry, an Arleigh Burk-class guided missile destroyer.

This was the second such transit by the Barry this month. It also plied the strait on April 11, the same day a Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning was spotted on the opposite side of Taiwan, in the Miyako Strait.

The MND stated that it is constantly monitoring the surrounding waters and airspace and pointed out that the Barry appears to have conducted a typical freedom of navigation operation.
USS Barry
Freedom of Navigation
Taiwan Strait
US Navy
MND
Minstry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President apologizes for coronavirus cluster on Goodwill Fleet ship
Taiwan President apologizes for coronavirus cluster on Goodwill Fleet ship
2020/04/22 15:16
Taiwan health minister urges public to stop 'witch-hunting' virus patients
Taiwan health minister urges public to stop 'witch-hunting' virus patients
2020/04/20 11:12
Mask-wearing mandatory for Taiwan armed forces: MND
Mask-wearing mandatory for Taiwan armed forces: MND
2020/04/19 12:02
Taiwan warns against nationals working for CPC-affiliated agencies
Taiwan warns against nationals working for CPC-affiliated agencies
2020/04/17 20:10
Penghu coast guard chases off illegal Chinese sand dredgers
Penghu coast guard chases off illegal Chinese sand dredgers
2020/04/17 19:50