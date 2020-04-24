  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/04/24 12:04
A cemetery worker stands before the coffin containing the remains of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, as relatives att...
A city worker sprays disinfectant inside a bus as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. ...
Day laborers and informal workers who usually eke a living in Peru's capital evade a police blockade looking for a different route home, on the outski...
A health worker adjusts the protective face mask of an elderly woman as she is evacuated from a nursing home after multiple residents of the facility ...
A flamingo is reflected in a mirror while eating at the Santacruz Zoo which is closed amid a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronaviru...
Cowherd Arcia Mendoza, right, wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus greets another worker while herding the cows in...
New York resident Stefanie Ruiz Diaz adjusts the face shield on her nephew Matias Morel as they arrive to Silvio Pettirossi airport for a flight to Mi...
Late night commuters ride a bus in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Starting April 18, wearing a face mask is mandatory for bus travelers,...
Wheelchairs sit folded at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 20, 2020. International flights have been ...
A man pushes his dog on his wheelbarrow during a government lockdown restricting residents to essential shopping in the mornings in an attempt to cont...
Gustavo Briseno Garcia, accompanied by his wife Leticia Pinera Santana, carries the urn containing the ashes of his father, Manuel Briseno Espino, 78,...

APRIL 16-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Juan Karita in La Paz, Bolivia.

