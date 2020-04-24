Gustavo Briseno Garcia, accompanied by his wife Leticia Pinera Santana, carries the urn containing the ashes of his father, Manuel Briseno Espino, 78,... Gustavo Briseno Garcia, accompanied by his wife Leticia Pinera Santana, carries the urn containing the ashes of his father, Manuel Briseno Espino, 78, who died from complications due to COVID-19, in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Due to social distancing restrictions, the seven family members from three generations who lived with him marked his passing with quiet prayers at home, unable to invite his many friends or other relatives, or to bury him in the cemetery plot with his late wife of 49 years, Consuelo Garcia Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A man pushes his dog on his wheelbarrow during a government lockdown restricting residents to essential shopping in the mornings in an attempt to cont... A man pushes his dog on his wheelbarrow during a government lockdown restricting residents to essential shopping in the mornings in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Wheelchairs sit folded at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 20, 2020. International flights have been ... Wheelchairs sit folded at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 20, 2020. International flights have been canceled for a month since the start of a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Late night commuters ride a bus in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Starting April 18, wearing a face mask is mandatory for bus travelers,... Late night commuters ride a bus in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Starting April 18, wearing a face mask is mandatory for bus travelers, to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

New York resident Stefanie Ruiz Diaz adjusts the face shield on her nephew Matias Morel as they arrive to Silvio Pettirossi airport for a flight to Mi... New York resident Stefanie Ruiz Diaz adjusts the face shield on her nephew Matias Morel as they arrive to Silvio Pettirossi airport for a flight to Miami, Florida, as they depart Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, where they were visiting family, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Paraguay's government has organized with several other nations to fly their nationals home, amid a lack of flights due to the global lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Cowherd Arcia Mendoza, right, wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus greets another worker while herding the cows in... Cowherd Arcia Mendoza, right, wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus greets another worker while herding the cows in Caimito, Cuba, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring the use of masks for anyone outside their homes. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)

A flamingo is reflected in a mirror while eating at the Santacruz Zoo which is closed amid a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronaviru... A flamingo is reflected in a mirror while eating at the Santacruz Zoo which is closed amid a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in San Antonio, near Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The zoo depends on daily ticket sales to feed the animals, and with no money coming in except for a contribution from local government that only covers one week of upkeep, zookeepers are scrambling the find donations of money and food to keep the animals healthy. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A health worker adjusts the protective face mask of an elderly woman as she is evacuated from a nursing home after multiple residents of the facility ... A health worker adjusts the protective face mask of an elderly woman as she is evacuated from a nursing home after multiple residents of the facility tested positive for the new coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Day laborers and informal workers who usually eke a living in Peru's capital evade a police blockade looking for a different route home, on the outski... Day laborers and informal workers who usually eke a living in Peru's capital evade a police blockade looking for a different route home, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Because the strict quarantine rules amid the new coronavirus pandemic do not allow for inter-province travel, the workers have been living on the side of the road for days blocked by police from returning to their homes located outside of Lima. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A city worker sprays disinfectant inside a bus as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. ... A city worker sprays disinfectant inside a bus as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A cemetery worker stands before the coffin containing the remains of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, as relatives att... A cemetery worker stands before the coffin containing the remains of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, as relatives attend her burial, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. After visiting 3 primary care health units she was accepted in a hospital that treats new coronavirus cases, where she died on Tuesday. "People need to believe that this is serious, it kills", said her son Rodrigo Bessa who works at a hospital as nurse in the Espirito Santo state. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

APRIL 16-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Juan Karita in La Paz, Bolivia.

