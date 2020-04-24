Having been unmasked as a serial love cheat and fan of orgies the goody two-shoes image of Taiwan mandopop star Show Luo (羅志祥) is tattered beyond repair – so much so his only hope for forgiveness according to one follower is coming up with a cure for COVID-19.

In a post on Thursday (April 23), the 31-year-old influencer Grace Chow (周揚青) confirmed she broke up earlier this year with the massively popular singer and actor, also known as “Little Pig” or Xiao Zhu (小豬), who is 40. The pair have been an item since 2011 and there had even been talk of marriage.

No more. In a blazing break-up letter published under her name on the Sina Weibo microblogging website, Chow detailed how her heart had been broken after scrolling through his phone and finding evidence galore of his many infidelities.

Chow said she had previously caught him cheating but had forgiven him. “Time after time I forgave your betrayal because I was impressed by your regret and commitment.”

She said Luo had a secret second phone that he used for hookups, alleging he would not only have trysts on work trips abroad but also at the home they shared when she was away. This included one-night stands with fans, work colleagues and other wannabe stars over the entire course of their relationship.

She suggested the Taiwan actress and singer Butterfly Kaile (簡愷樂) was one of Little Pig’s many booty calls. In a reply on an Instagram post, Chow said she had been tested for sexually transmitted diseases but was in fact STD-free.

“Butterfly should check her body out too,” Chow wrote. She also made the explosive claim that Luo enjoyed “multiplayer games” – or orgies – “that normal people cannot imagine.”

The “Dear Zhu letter” will have hit Luo’s fan base hard, as he has more than 50 million followers on Weibo. Replying to the post, Luo said he would reflect on his mistakes.

The former boyband member is also a TV personality, making millions in China, where he cultivates an image of being a dutiful son and faithful boyfriend. In image sensitive Taiwan and China, the revelations may well put an end to his career.

At the time of writing there were more than 1 million comments following Chow’s post. Most of the replies were from women supporting Chow and putting the boot into Luo.

Many women appeared to equate Luo’s actions with men in general, painting them as shameless cheats. For example, “Laurinda” wrote: “I have experienced what you have experienced and know how painful it is. I admire your bravery.”

Men seemed to take a different approach and were full of admiration for Luo’s X-rated adventures. They were amazed that between having a full-time girlfriend and successful career he had time for so many sexual liaisons.

One meme suggested a self-help book titled, “How Show Luo Manages Time,” with tips to make you “effective” and “efficient” all day (and night) long.

Another meme compared Luo to a “time assassin” and said: “It’s not how much time you have, but how you use it.”

Yet another Weibo comment, from “Canoe,” rhetorically asked: “How can Show Luo restore his reputation? Only by developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.”

But the final word should go to Chow, who recalled of her time with Luo: “When we were together you once joked that I would write a super long rap to scold you if we broke up.”

Mission more than accomplished. This Little Piggy is gonna be crying "wee, wee, wee" all the way home.