TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) shared with the world the keys to Taiwan’s widely acclaimed response to the coronavirus pandemic in a global online meeting on Wednesday (April 22).

Delivering a presentation at the Web Conference 2020, Tang said “quickness, fairness, and fun,” are what have contributed to the effectiveness of the island country’s response. While China’s whistleblowers were punished at the onset of the outbreak, Taiwan’s netizens were allowed to publicly sound the alarm at the early stages of the health crisis, triggering action from the authorities.

According to Tang, Taiwan relies on its collective intelligence to promote anti-Wuhan virus measures. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) holds daily briefings on new cases and its effort to fight the disease, and the public is invited to call the 1922 hotline for inquiries and offer suggestions.

When CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and other experts at a press conference wore “pink” masks to dispel young boys' concern about the “girly” color, society immediately followed suit by promoting the hue and the concept of gender mainstreaming.

Tang, who spearheaded Taiwan's implementation of its mask-ordering mechanism, also stressed the importance of the fair distribution of surgical masks. Thanks to the National Health Insurance system, the country managed to put in place an ID-based platform to sell the protective gear. The public can now pre-order masks at convenience stores.

The politician finished by saying Taiwan has adopted the “humor over rumor” strategy to counter the surge of disinformation and conspiracies since the epidemic broke out.

One example was Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) showing his rear end and saying, “We only have a pair of buttocks” to urge against panic buying of tissue paper; another is the Ministry of Health and Welfare's use of a “spokesdog” to communicate important messages about disease prevention on social media.