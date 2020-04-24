  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/24 09:58
A woman wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus walks at usually crowded shopping arcade near Sensoji Temple in Tokyo Thursday, ...
From right, Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui Ying-wai, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, Chief Executive C...
Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 2...
A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as she walks across a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, Thursday, April 23,...
A worker fumigates a slum area to prevent dengue fever outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has...
In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, a priest leads relatives of a 52-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, in prayers before lowering her body in...
A parking attendant covers his head with a water bottle amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Fah...
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Saturday, ...
A prisoner reaches out from a bus to shake hands with family members after being released from the Insein prison during a presidential pardon in Yango...
A woman exercises in Hagley Park as fog envelopes Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mira Pariyar, 4, daughter of a Nepalese daily wage worker, sleeps at a makeshift shelter after being stopped by policemen while they were on their way...

APRIL 17-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

