AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures in Asia

Mira Pariyar, 4, daughter of a Nepalese daily wage worker, sleeps at a makeshift shelter after being stopped by policemen while they were on their way... Mira Pariyar, 4, daughter of a Nepalese daily wage worker, sleeps at a makeshift shelter after being stopped by policemen while they were on their way to their village, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Lubu, on the outskirts of Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, April 18, 2020. The supreme court passed an interim order on Friday instructing the Nepalese government to ensure free transportation for stranded daily wage workers and others making the long journey back to their respective villages on foot. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A woman exercises in Hagley Park as fog envelopes Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A woman exercises in Hagley Park as fog envelopes Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A prisoner reaches out from a bus to shake hands with family members after being released from the Insein prison during a presidential pardon in Yango... A prisoner reaches out from a bus to shake hands with family members after being released from the Insein prison during a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, April 17, 2020. Myanmar says it is releasing almost 25,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty marking this week's traditional Lunar New Year celebration. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Saturday, ... Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 pro-democracy lawmakers and activists on Saturday on charges of joining unlawful protests last year calling for reforms. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A parking attendant covers his head with a water bottle amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Fah... A parking attendant covers his head with a water bottle amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Fahmi Rosyidih)

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, a priest leads relatives of a 52-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, in prayers before lowering her body in... In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, a priest leads relatives of a 52-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, in prayers before lowering her body into a grave in New Delhi, India. Of all the devastating consequences the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the world, the most painful may well be the lonely burials.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A worker fumigates a slum area to prevent dengue fever outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has... A worker fumigates a slum area to prevent dengue fever outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has banned people from returning to their hometowns to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday amid warnings from health experts that the country could face an explosion of coronavirus cases unless the government takes stricter measures. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as she walks across a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, Thursday, April 23,... A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as she walks across a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, Thursday, April 23, 2020. China says Australian calls for an independent investigation into the cause of the coronavirus outbreak are politically motivated and unhelpful in dealing with the global pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 2... Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The ocean liner became notorious as Australia's largest single source of coronavirus infections and is the center of a criminal investigation over the sickness' spread set off a month after it was ordered by police to leave. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

From right, Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui Ying-wai, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, Chief Executive C... From right, Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui Ying-wai, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Secretary for civil service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit Wing-hang and Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu line up during a news conference in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 to announce the new appointed principal officials. Hong Kong reshuffles cabinet, with five new minister appointments. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A woman wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus walks at usually crowded shopping arcade near Sensoji Temple in Tokyo Thursday, ... A woman wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus walks at usually crowded shopping arcade near Sensoji Temple in Tokyo Thursday, April 23, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

APRIL 17-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

