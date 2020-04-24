("Looking Up Again" screenshot) ("Looking Up Again" screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) released a short film on Thursday (April 23) about a Guamanian who sought medical assistance in Taiwan and has been able to get his life back on track after years of painful illness.

Titled “Looking Up Again,” the video features Theodore D. Nelson, who was tormented by spine and hip ailments. Not only did they affect his mobility, but the continuous agonizing pain also prevented him from sleeping soundly for the past nine years.

For someone who had previously been able to lift a 55-gallon barrel, the illness deprived him of the simplest pleasures, including his fishing hobby.

At the encouragement of his friends, however, Nelson visited Taiwan last year to receive treatment at the China Medical University Hospital in Taichung. After three surgeries, he was finally able to return to a normal life.

“When you go through something like I did, seriously, you develop a trust,” said the Guamanian in the film, expressing his gratitude to his Taiwanese medical team.

Nelson's story is but one example that bears testimony to Taiwan’s medical strengths, which makes it a popular destination for patients from countries and places with limited medical resources like Guam, according to MOFA. Taiwan has attracted a growing number of medical tourists from the U.S. island territory.

MOFA hopes the world will see how Taiwan has endeavored to contribute to the welfare and well-being of humankind and that "Taiwan Can Help." The 1-minute film is available in 10 languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Dutch, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, and Russian. A full four-minute version will be released later.

More information can be found on MOFA’s Facebook page and the YouTube channel Trending Taiwan.