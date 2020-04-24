How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Wall Street wrapped another turbulent day for stocks Thursday with indexes ending more or less where they started after an early rally got washed away.

The S&P 500 ended with a tiny loss after giving up an early gain of 1.6%. Technology stocks accounted for a big slice of the selling, which accelerated following news reports with discouraging data about a clinical trial for a potential treatment of COVID-19.

Energy stocks held on to their gains following another jump in the price of crude, which crashed earlier this week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 1.51 points, or 0.1%, to 2,797.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.44, or 0.2%, to 23,515.26.

The Nasdaq fell 0.63 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,494.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 12.54 points, or 1%, to 1,214.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 76.76 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is down 727.23 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 155.39 points, or 1.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 15.03 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 432.98 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is down 5,023.18 points, or 17.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 477.85 points, or 5.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 454.40 points, or 27.2%.