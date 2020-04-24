AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A man watches a sunset over a nearly empty Gediminas avenue in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The Lithuanian government on Wednesday e... A man watches a sunset over a nearly empty Gediminas avenue in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The Lithuanian government on Wednesday extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown until May 11, but gave the green light for museums, libraries, outdoor cafes, hairdressers and beauty salons, and retail stores in shopping malls to reopen. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A woman and her brother attend the funeral of their mother who died of COVID-19, at the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 20... A woman and her brother attend the funeral of their mother who died of COVID-19, at the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A volunteer wearing a protective gear carries a cross while walking around a church along with priests during the Orthodox Good Friday religious servi... A volunteer wearing a protective gear carries a cross while walking around a church along with priests during the Orthodox Good Friday religious service in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, April 17, 2020. Priests accompanied by volunteers conducted the religious service as people observed the interdiction to join religious celebrations in the week leading to the Orthodox Easter, imposed across Romania as authorities try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

South African National Defense Forces patrol the Sjwetla informal settlement after pushing back residents into their homes, on the outskirts of the Al... South African National Defense Forces patrol the Sjwetla informal settlement after pushing back residents into their homes, on the outskirts of the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, Monday, April 20, 2020. The residents were protesting the lack of food. Many have lost their income as South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A woman wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is seen through in mirror as she walks in Syntagma square, in central Athens d... A woman wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is seen through in mirror as she walks in Syntagma square, in central Athens during a lockdown order by the Greek government on Monday, April 20, 2020. Greek authorities have tightened lockdown enforcement against the COVID-19 during the Orthodox Easter, when people traditionally flock to rural family homes for the most popular event on the country's religious calendar. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Anamaria Bud shows her "cat number" at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Anamaria a... Anamaria Bud shows her "cat number" at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Anamaria and her husband Alyn Valeriou are thinking to leave the circus to open an educational farm. "But now we are stuck here" she says. The Orfei itinerant circus made its last performance on March 1 - after that show the national shutdown of public events to contain the spreading of the COVID19 in Italy blocked 94 animals and nine families. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A cyclist wearing a protective mask to protect against coronavirus is reflected in the window of a wedding dress store with mannequins wearing face ma... A cyclist wearing a protective mask to protect against coronavirus is reflected in the window of a wedding dress store with mannequins wearing face masks, in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The store is closed because of COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Passengers, left, who just arrived at the airport walk past crew members of South African Airways, right, on their way to the security check at the ai... Passengers, left, who just arrived at the airport walk past crew members of South African Airways, right, on their way to the security check at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Due to the new coronavirus outbreak about 95 percent of the flights were cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Health workers hold a moment of silence to remember Joaquin Diaz, the hospital's chief of surgery who died of COVID-19, at La Paz hospital in Madrid, ... Health workers hold a moment of silence to remember Joaquin Diaz, the hospital's chief of surgery who died of COVID-19, at La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 20, 2020. The Spanish government is starting to relax its confinement measures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, trying to re-activate the economy after a two-week freeze and allowing children under 12 years-old to venture out to the streets for brief periods starting next week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Communist supporters, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus stand near a statue of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin during celebrations... Communist supporters, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus stand near a statue of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin during celebrations of the 150th anniversary of his birth in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Russia's Communist Party traditionally marks the birthday of Soviet founder Vlaimir Lenin every year, though Russians are currently not allowed to leave their homes unless for work, grocery shopping, visiting a doctor or taking out the trash. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A boy picks up wood from destroyed stalls in the area of a popular market in a campaign to clean up the city, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, April 18,... A boy picks up wood from destroyed stalls in the area of a popular market in a campaign to clean up the city, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Zimbabwe will commemorate its 40th Independence Day under a government instructed lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

APRIL 17 - 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

