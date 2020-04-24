  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/04/24 04:22
A boy picks up wood from destroyed stalls in the area of a popular market in a campaign to clean up the city, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, April 18,...
Communist supporters, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus stand near a statue of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin during celebrations...
Health workers hold a moment of silence to remember Joaquin Diaz, the hospital's chief of surgery who died of COVID-19, at La Paz hospital in Madrid, ...
Passengers, left, who just arrived at the airport walk past crew members of South African Airways, right, on their way to the security check at the ai...
A cyclist wearing a protective mask to protect against coronavirus is reflected in the window of a wedding dress store with mannequins wearing face ma...
Anamaria Bud shows her "cat number" at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Anamaria a...
A woman wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is seen through in mirror as she walks in Syntagma square, in central Athens d...
South African National Defense Forces patrol the Sjwetla informal settlement after pushing back residents into their homes, on the outskirts of the Al...
A volunteer wearing a protective gear carries a cross while walking around a church along with priests during the Orthodox Good Friday religious servi...
A woman and her brother attend the funeral of their mother who died of COVID-19, at the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 20...
A man watches a sunset over a nearly empty Gediminas avenue in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The Lithuanian government on Wednesday e...

APRIL 17 - 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

