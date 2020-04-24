TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kicker Zane Gonzalez has signed a one-year contract to stay with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 24-year-old Gonzalez was a restricted free agent and was offered a one-year tender in March. He was open to shop for other offers but ultimately re-signed with the Cardinals in a deal announced Thursday.

Gonzalez's agent posted on social media the kicker was tendered at the second-round level, which would make his salary approximately $3.2 million for the upcoming season.

Gonzalez is in his third NFL season after playing in college at Arizona State. He was 31 of 35 on field goals last season and 34 of 35 on extra points.

