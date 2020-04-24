A man rides a scooter through an empty square in front of closed the Central Mosque "Heart of Chechnya" in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. R... A man rides a scooter through an empty square in front of closed the Central Mosque "Heart of Chechnya" in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon later this week as Muslims all around the world are trying to work out how to maintain the many cherished rituals of Islam's holiest month amid the virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)

Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound is seen deserted as it remains shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus ahead of the Islamic holy month ... Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound is seen deserted as it remains shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus ahead of the Islamic holy month or Ramadan in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 23, 2020. AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

An officer searches the sky with a telescope for the new moon that signals the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Thursday, Apr... An officer searches the sky with a telescope for the new moon that signals the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Muslim men perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first evening of Ramadan despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak at the Isl... Muslim men perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first evening of Ramadan despite concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak at the Islamic Centre Mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic is cutting off the world's 1.8 billion Muslims from their cherished Ramadan traditions as health officials battle to ward off new infections during Islam's holiest month, haunted by multiple outbreaks traced to previous religious gatherings. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)

Clerics of Pakistan's Moon Sighting Committee search the sky with a telescope for the new moon that signals the start of the Muslim fasting month of R... Clerics of Pakistan's Moon Sighting Committee search the sky with a telescope for the new moon that signals the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A Palestinian plays with fireworks as he celebrates the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, April. 23... A Palestinian plays with fireworks as he celebrates the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, April. 23, 2020.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and some other Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, declared that the holy month of Ramadan — when the faithful observe a dawn-to-dusk fast — would begin on Friday, based on a moon-sighting methodology.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has cut off the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims from their cherished Ramadan rituals as health officials battle to ward off new infections during Islam’s holiest month, when large gatherings and family celebrations are a tradition.

The Saudi statement came on the kingdom's state-run Saudi Press Agency while the Emiratis made the announcement through their state-run WAM news agency.

Oman said the fasting month will begin on Saturday as the sultanate's religious authority did not sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening. In Iran, Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday as well.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar, and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

The Ramadan fast, in which food and water are prohibited during daylight hours, is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate. While fasting, Muslims must also abstain from sex, gossip and cursing. The faithful are encouraged to spend time in contemplation, prayer, reading the Quran and charity during the day.