LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier was charged with misconduct by England's Football Association on Thursday for climbing into the stands after a match to confront a fan who apparently had a disagreement with Dier's brother.

The FA says Dier's actions were “improper and/or threatening." He has until May 8 to respond.

Dier had to be held back after vaulting advertising hoardings and clambering over several rows of seats to confront the spectator after Tottenham lost to Norwich in a penalty shootout in the FA Cup on March 4.

Stewards intervened and the 26-year-old Dier was escorted to the locker rooms.

The incident evoked memories of Eric Cantona's assault on a Crystal Palace fan after being sent off while playing for Manchester United in a Premier League game in 1995. Cantona was banned for eight months and also charged with assault by police.

