AP Week in Pictures, Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/04/23 22:03
An Ethiopian Christian woman prays outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus...
Volunteers disinfects the historical Badshahi Mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ram...
A woman speaks on her phone as she shops for Ramadan lanterns ahead of the holy month, in the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Apr...
A Muslim worshiper arrives to attend noon prayers at a mosque, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon late...
A woman takes part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster left while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoga...
People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Paki...
The sun sets as a fishing boat crosses the Mediterranean Sea at Ramlet al-Baida public beach, which is almost empty of people during a lockdown aimed ...
Holocaust survivor Shalom Stamberg holds a book with a photo of himself in Auschwitz just before the start of an annual Holocaust memorial ceremony, h...
A paramedic sprays Minister of Information Manal Abdul-Samad with disinfectant as she arrives for a parliament meeting, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, A...
Pakistani fishermen pull their net out of the sea onto the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Daily-wage workers wait in line to receive free wheat donated by Afghan businessmen ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afgh...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 16-22, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the coronavirus and the measures to stop the spread of the pandemic are making for a subdued holy month of Ramadan —yet another way the virus is challenging the traditions and daily life.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

