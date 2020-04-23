Daily-wage workers wait in line to receive free wheat donated by Afghan businessmen ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afgh... Daily-wage workers wait in line to receive free wheat donated by Afghan businessmen ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 20, 2020. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, when they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Pakistani fishermen pull their net out of the sea onto the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Pakistani fishermen pull their net out of the sea onto the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A paramedic sprays Minister of Information Manal Abdul-Samad with disinfectant as she arrives for a parliament meeting, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, A... A paramedic sprays Minister of Information Manal Abdul-Samad with disinfectant as she arrives for a parliament meeting, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Lebanon's parliament began a three-day legislative session Tuesday at a Beirut theater so that legislators can observe social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, as protests against the country's ruling elite in the crisis-hit country resumed. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Holocaust survivor Shalom Stamberg holds a book with a photo of himself in Auschwitz just before the start of an annual Holocaust memorial ceremony, h... Holocaust survivor Shalom Stamberg holds a book with a photo of himself in Auschwitz just before the start of an annual Holocaust memorial ceremony, held outside this year because of the coronavirus, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Stamberg is a 97-year-old holocaust survivor from Poland. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The sun sets as a fishing boat crosses the Mediterranean Sea at Ramlet al-Baida public beach, which is almost empty of people during a lockdown aimed ... The sun sets as a fishing boat crosses the Mediterranean Sea at Ramlet al-Baida public beach, which is almost empty of people during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Paki... People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government bowed to demands by religious leaders and agreed to keep mosques open during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A woman takes part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster left while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoga... A woman takes part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster left while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on the other poster, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 19, 2020. The demonstrators accused Netanyahu of using the coronavirus crisis as cover to undermine the country's democratic institutions. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A Muslim worshiper arrives to attend noon prayers at a mosque, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon late... A Muslim worshiper arrives to attend noon prayers at a mosque, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon later this week, Muslims all around the world are trying to work out how to maintain the many cherished rituals of Islam's holiest month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A woman speaks on her phone as she shops for Ramadan lanterns ahead of the holy month, in the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Apr... A woman speaks on her phone as she shops for Ramadan lanterns ahead of the holy month, in the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon later this week and Muslims all around the world are trying to work out how to maintain the many cherished rituals of Islam's holiest month during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Volunteers disinfects the historical Badshahi Mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ram... Volunteers disinfects the historical Badshahi Mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon later this week, Muslims all around the world are trying to work out how to maintain the many cherished rituals of Islam's holiest month. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

An Ethiopian Christian woman prays outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus... An Ethiopian Christian woman prays outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, after the traditional mass procession was called off amid coronavirus fears in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 17, 2020. Christians are commemorating Jesus' crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 16-22, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the coronavirus and the measures to stop the spread of the pandemic are making for a subdued holy month of Ramadan —yet another way the virus is challenging the traditions and daily life.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

