CECC to extend restrictions on direct flights across Taiwan Strait and ban transfers

CECC says pandemic will dictate when policies can be lifted

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/23 18:02

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that two policies regarding air travel will be extended indefinitely in order to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first of the polices restricts direct flights across the Taiwan Strait; the second bans flight transfers in Taiwan's airports. The policies were originally set to expire on April 29 and April 30, respectively, according to CNA.

As for when the two policies will be lifted, the CECC said that it would depend on the situation of the pandemic.
COVID-19
Wuhan virus
CECC

