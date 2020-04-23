Air New Zealand planes sitting idle on the tarmac at Christchurch Airport on April 6 Air New Zealand planes sitting idle on the tarmac at Christchurch Airport on April 6 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan could be the first destination Air New Zealand would consider reopening flights to once the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic subsides, a virologist said Thursday (April 23).

The epidemic was showing signs of slowing down in the South Pacific country, leading to speculation that some services might slowly return to normal. If the national airline chose to resume international flights, Taiwan and some small islands in the Pacific might be their first choice, University of Auckland Assistant Professor Siouxsie Wiles told Canadian broadcaster CBC.

New Zealand has announced that some of its restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the virus will end later this month, with more relaxations possible in May if no surge in new outbreaks is recorded.

The government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has earned international praise for its early and tough approach to halt the coronavirus. The country of five million has recorded more than a thousand cases, but only 14 deaths, comparing favorably with Europe and the American continent.

