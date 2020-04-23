TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Taiwan is expected to drop next week to its lowest amount since November, 1999, as a result of the continuing decrease in gasoline demand caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The state-run petroleum refiner, CPC Corp., Taiwan, said that domestic diesel prices are expected to drop by NT$1.1 (US$3.5 cents) next week, while the 95 unleaded petrol will see a NT$1 drop to just NT$17.5 per liter on the island. Meanwhile, the company estimated that the retail prices of the 92 and 98 unleaded petrol will also be lowered to NT$17.5 and NT$12.9, respectively.

The CPC Corp. said that the actual price drop will be revealed on its website on Sunday (April 26). It added that the falling prices can be attributed to the lack of gasoline demand during the ongoing outbreak, as many people have reduced driving in compliance with the stay-at-home policies, reported ETtoday.

A recent mobility report released by Google also indicated that Italy, the first European nation to implement a nationwide lockdown, has recorded 90 percent less drivers in April, while New York has seen a 64 percent decline in drivers.

As of Thursday (April 23), the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is US$13.78 in New York and US$15.98 in London, which is also the biggest gas price drop the UK capital has seen in 20 years.