The Eslite Xinyi bookstore by night (Wikicommons photo by Kwongning210) The Eslite Xinyi bookstore by night (Wikicommons photo by Kwongning210)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Readers hoping to browse through books at 3 o’clock in the morning will soon have to head for Taipei City’s upmarket Xinyi shopping district, the Eslite bookstore chain announced Thursday (April 23).

The world’s first 24-hour bookshop, the Eslite Dunnan on the corner of the capital’s Dunhua South Road and Anhe Road section 1, will close by the end of May, causing the search for a replacement.

Eslite Group Chairwoman Mercy Wu (吳旻潔) announced the choice of the Eslite Xinyi flagship store, though apparently only its third floor will operate 24 hours a day. The area includes a music store, a food market, a tearoom and a cocktail bar, though the Eslite’s magazines and new books are located on the building’s second floor.

The Xinyi store, which is two-and-a-half times as large as the Dunnan outlet and offers 1.8 times as many books, will launch a tryout of its 24-hour day on May 29, CNA quoted Wu as saying.

When the Dunnan store opened its doors in 1989, its neighborhood was the top shopping district in the Taiwanese capital, including the first Sogo department store and numerous fashion and design boutiques.

With the opening of Taipei 101 in 2004, Taipei’s shopping and entertainment epicenter shifted further east, with new hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and shopping malls emerging year after year. Eslite opened its Xinyi store in the area in 2006 close to a busy Mass Rapid Transit station, one of the reasons for Thursday’s choice, the company said.