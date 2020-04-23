  1. Home
  2. Business

Singaporeans scramble to buy pearl milk tea before stores shut down

Imminent shutdown of stores providing nonessential foods drives many Singaporeans into long queues

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/23 16:08
(<a aria-haspopup="false" data-focusable="true" href="https://twitter.com/FLESHMECHANlC" role="link">@FLESHMECHANlC</a> Twitter photo)  

(@FLESHMECHANlC Twitter photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hoards of Singaporeans scrambled to buy pearl milk tea after Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) announced that the soft lockdown of the country would be extended to June 1, with all stores selling drinks, packaged snacks cakes, pastries, and deserts to shut down from Wednesday (April 22).

The purpose is to cut the percentage of essential service personnel working every day from the current 20 percent of the population down to 15, according to NOWnews. The imminent shutdown of stores providing nonessential foods drove many Singaporeans out to buy the last cup of pearl milk tea they may have for 41 days.

The Singaporean rush to buy pearl milk tea, a Taiwanese invention, was shared by Taiwanese netizens on social media site PPT, drawing many comments, such as, "Pearl milk tea is really the honor of Taiwan," "After the rush in Japan, it’s now Singapore’s turn," "I feel an urge to buy a cup after seeing this," and "Welcome to Taiwan; drink to your heart's content." However, some other PPT users pointed out that if Taiwan were to impose a similar ban tomorrow, there would be long lines in front of stores too.
Lee Hsien Loong
Singaporeans
pearl milk tea
PPT

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taiwan 'Bubble Tea Passport'
Photo of the Day: Taiwan 'Bubble Tea Passport'
2020/04/21 16:26
Free jumbo jugs of pearl milk tea up for grabs in N. Taiwan
Free jumbo jugs of pearl milk tea up for grabs in N. Taiwan
2019/11/15 17:04
Singapore PM: Taiwan citizens peaceful but pessimistic
Singapore PM: Taiwan citizens peaceful but pessimistic
2019/11/11 16:01
Pizza Hut tries to milk pearl tea pizza fad in Taiwan
Pizza Hut tries to milk pearl tea pizza fad in Taiwan
2019/11/06 14:48
Photo of the Day: UC Irvine scholar tries Domino's Taiwan pearl milk tea pizza
Photo of the Day: UC Irvine scholar tries Domino's Taiwan pearl milk tea pizza
2019/10/31 18:46