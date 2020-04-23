TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office on Thursday (April 23) did not respond directly to rumors about a cabinet reshuffle, saying only that the announcement would be made once the president came to a decision.

Local reports revealed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is mulling over the replacement of senior officials handling foreign affairs, national defense, and national security. Secretary-General of the National Security Council David Lee (李大維) has expressed his intention to depart from the post, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is likely to be replaced by current Taiwanese Representative to the EU Tseng Ho-jen (曾厚仁), reports said.

The reshuffle will be focused on agencies responsible for foreign affairs, national defense, and national security, as Tsai moves on to her second term next month. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), on the other hand, will stay and continue to lead the coronavirus (COVID-19) response, according to reports.

“With regard to the administration’s personnel adjustment, there is no need to speculate nor over-interpret,” said Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵). The president will make an announcement when decisions are finalized, he added.

Speaking at a Legislative session on Thursday, Wu declined to comment on the matter. “A soldier does not have the right to choose their battleground,” stated Wu, adding that he would continue fighting for the country’s foreign relations regardless of his position.