  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to counter OTT streaming services by Chinese TV groups

Loopholes amount to breach of democracy: Cabinet

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/23 15:35
Government to close loopholes used by Chinese OTT services 

Government to close loopholes used by Chinese OTT services  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following reports that even China’s state-owned CCTV group was planning to launch over-the-top (OTT) streaming services in Taiwan, the government said Thursday (April 23) it would not sit back and allow Chinese media groups to exploit loopholes.

Media organizations from China are banned from setting up Taiwan-based services, but companies like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and iQiyi have formed alliances with local broadcasters and distributors to promote and sell their video streaming services on the island.

Cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said that allowing the Chinese OTT services to function on the edge of the law amounted to a “breach of democracy,” CNA reported. A proposal for an “Online Audio and Video Services Act” would be unveiled by the end of July to address the loopholes, according to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

The Ministry of Culture, the Mainland Affairs Council and the NCC would share supervision over the domain, which included live streaming and broadcasting of Chinese movie and television products.
OTT
streaming services
NCC
Tencent
iQiyi Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese TV groups use coronavirus pandemic to gain Taiwan market share
Chinese TV groups use coronavirus pandemic to gain Taiwan market share
2020/04/22 20:49
Taiwan TV station removes prediction of coronavirus lockdown
Taiwan TV station removes prediction of coronavirus lockdown
2020/03/28 16:27
Facebook shuts down 60 Chinese accounts for fake coronavirus news in Taiwan
Facebook shuts down 60 Chinese accounts for fake coronavirus news in Taiwan
2020/03/13 19:55
Communications agency to ban mobile devices labeling Taiwan as part of China
Communications agency to ban mobile devices labeling Taiwan as part of China
2020/03/12 14:19
NCC considers regulating streaming services in Taiwan
NCC considers regulating streaming services in Taiwan
2020/01/09 17:43