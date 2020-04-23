Children's playground toys are closed off as a deterrent to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung... Children's playground toys are closed off as a deterrent to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A caution tape cordons off an empty children's playground with an Orthodox church seen in the background, officially closed for parishioners according... A caution tape cordons off an empty children's playground with an Orthodox church seen in the background, officially closed for parishioners according to the order of the city authorities due to coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Empty swings sit idle in a park as families stay home amid a government ordered quarantine to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Asuncion, ... Empty swings sit idle in a park as families stay home amid a government ordered quarantine to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A playground covered in snow is closed at Normafa during during the coronavirus in Budapest, Hungary, March 23, 2020. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP) A playground covered in snow is closed at Normafa during during the coronavirus in Budapest, Hungary, March 23, 2020. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)

A sign with corrected spelling, tells visitors the playground at the Community Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19, March 27, 2020, in... A sign with corrected spelling, tells visitors the playground at the Community Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19, March 27, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A children's playground is seen in "Ahia Dulce" beach, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodri... A children's playground is seen in "Ahia Dulce" beach, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A swing set at a public playground area is closed with security tape that reads in Spanish "Danger," as precautionary measure against the spread of th... A swing set at a public playground area is closed with security tape that reads in Spanish "Danger," as precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Santiago, Chile, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

This photo shows an empty playground in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) This photo shows an empty playground in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Playground equipment is wrapped in crime scene tape to prevent its use as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, March 31, ... Playground equipment is wrapped in crime scene tape to prevent its use as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A playground sits deserted backdropped by a mural featuring children with a message that reads in Spanish: "That the brightness in your eyes not be lo... A playground sits deserted backdropped by a mural featuring children with a message that reads in Spanish: "That the brightness in your eyes not be lost," amid a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A playground toy at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access during the coronavirus March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) A playground toy at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access during the coronavirus March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People walks past a fenced-off, empty playground in Overpeck County Park in Leonia, N.J., March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People walks past a fenced-off, empty playground in Overpeck County Park in Leonia, N.J., March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Police tape is used to keep people from using a playground that was closed in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, Marc... Police tape is used to keep people from using a playground that was closed in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Fairway, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A man sleeps on a bench at a deserted playground amid a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesda... A man sleeps on a bench at a deserted playground amid a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of joyful peals of laughter from children, one hears only the chirping of birds, or perhaps a lone car rumbling past on the street.

Like other suddenly empty public spaces, playgrounds across the world have fallen silent and abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Moscow to Mumbai, jungle gyms and sandboxes lie lonely and unused behind caution tape, temporary fencing and signs announcing closures.

In Caracas, Venezuela, a man sleeps on a bench that in better times might be used by a parent watching a little one run about with her friends.

In Budapest, Hungary, a playground encircled by a strip of yellow plastic is blanketed in undisturbed snow from an early-spring storm.

And in Santiago, Chile, swing chains are knotted together to keep them from being used.

Children are believed to play a significant role in transmitting the virus, even if they rarely fall ill.

In hard-hit Spain, kids have even been under a total confinement order for many weeks, though the government is allowing them outside for brief periods each day beginning April 27 as the country slowly begins emerging from lockdown.

There and elsewhere, it will be a while longer before playgrounds are once again places of laughter and mirth.