TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite a rising tide of international support for Taiwan during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the island nation was still unlikely to be invited to this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Thursday (April 23).

Criticism of China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has been mounting, accompanied by calls from government officials and prominent personalities in favor of Taiwan attending the WHA. The island nation has received widespread praise for its containment of the virus, leading to other countries hoping to learn lessons.

Nevertheless, the likelihood of Taiwan being allowed to attend the event as an observer was still low, CNA quoted Wu as telling lawmakers Thursday. This year’s meeting will not take place over several days in Geneva, Switzerland, as on previous occasions, but reportedly will be limited to a three-hour videoconference on May 18.

Yet, Taiwan’s campaign would still continue, with diplomatic allies and sympathetic countries likely to send letters to support the island. Even the usual contacts between Taiwanese and other countries’ delegations held in the margins of the WHA would still take place, but through videoconferencing, Wu emphasized.

With legislators asking how Taiwan would respond to U.S. President Donald Trump cutting funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) and to pledges of extra money from Germany and Finland, the foreign minister said the country was not preparing any donations to the global body’s coronavirus fund. In the past, Taiwanese donation plans had been blocked, while there had also been questions about the appropriate use of funds by the WHO, according to Wu.