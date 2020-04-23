TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –In order to provide musical entertainment to the public amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Taipei Philharmonic Chorus will hold online concerts twice a month beginning Friday (Apr. 24).

Taipei Philharmonic Foundation for Culture and Education (TPFCE), the foundation behind these online concerts, was founded by a group of musicians and entrepreneurs in 1988. The foundation will show Taipei Philharmonic Chorus's online concerts once every two weeks starting Friday, according to CNA.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, TPFCE has already canceled 20 concerts from March to June, CNA reported. Therefore every two weeks, the chorus will select eight previously recorded classical shows as online performances and the fans can watch it within three days.

The grand Taipei International Choral Festival (TICF), also organized by TPFCE, was originally set to kick off from July 24 to Aug. 2. However, due to coronavirus concerns, the event may be postponed, CNA reported. Instead, the musical group is preparing to launch the "TICF20 online retrospective exhibition" to display the 30-year-old chorus' vibrant past.