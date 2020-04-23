TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Rejecting rumors that ties between two Taiwan and Paraguay have become sore, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) stated on Thursday (April 23) that the nation's diplomatic relations with Paraguay remain stable.

Taiwan’s relations with Paraguay remain “very stable,” said Wu before attending a Legislative session on Thursday morning. He rejected reports that the Latin American nation had been lured away by medical relief provided by China.

It was a purely commercial deal, said Wu. Paraguayan merchants have purchased medical relief from China, even though some Paraguayans were led to believe that the relief was a charitable donation.

As for media reports that Taiwan’s ambassador to Paraguay Diego Chou (周麟) was recalled on Monday (April 20), Wu responded that Chou's departure as the Paraguayan envoy was part of a normal rotation. The new ambassador has been accepted by the ally and will soon take up the assignment, added Wu.

The opposition party Kuomintang lawmaker Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) revealed on Wednesday that 40,000 kilograms of medical relief provided by China landed in the Paraguayan capital of Asunción on April 18. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Minister, Joanne Ou (歐江安), later denied this claim.

The Paraguayan authorities have said that loads of relief were purchased by the nation's private sector, and a portion of it was sold to its health agency to provide for medical staffers, said Ou. Taiwan has provided 1.28 million of medical face masks, either purchased locally or manufactured in Taiwan, to Paraguay, which has confirmed more than 200 coronavirus cases, said the spokesperson.

Taiwan has also provided such aid as thermal cameras to Paraguay, Ou said, adding that the island nation would continue offering assistance as needed by the ally. Paraguay is one of the 15 allies that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.