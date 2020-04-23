U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges China to cease bullying behaviors of Taiwan and its neighbors. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges China to cease bullying behaviors of Taiwan and its neighbors. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (April 22) has accused China of "destroying existing samples" of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as bullying neighboring countries to shift the blame for all the deaths and financial devastation currently happening around the world.

During a press briefing at the Department of State, Pompeo criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for failing to warn the global community about the coronavirus outbreak in a timely fashion. He stressed that the CCP has an obligation to disclose truthful information about the pandemic but has instead tried to shift its responsibility by claiming the origin of the virus was outside of China.

Pompeo blasted China for lying about the severity of the coronavrius and censoring Chinese whistleblowers who had attempted to alert the world. He added that the CCP has "halted the testing of new samples" as well as destroyed existing ones as part of its cover-up during the early days of the outbreak, reported CNA.

Pompeo pressed China to allow inspections of its sensitive laboratories in the city of Wuhan, claiming that it was necessary for understanding the evolution of the virus. In regard to the WHO's delayed pandemic response, the U.S. official said the organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had failed to inform the world about China's information suppression and had helped promote the East Asian nation's propagandist rhetoric.

Pompeo also affirmed that the U.S. "strongly opposes" China's continued belligerence in the South China Sea and sustained efforts to "exert military pressure on Taiwan." He urged countries worldwide to join together in holding the CCP accountable for its malicious acts, pointing out that the Asian superpower had sunk a Vietnamese fishing vessel in early April, reported Liberty Times.