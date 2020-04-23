  1. Home
Slovenia thankful for Taiwan's mask donations

Taiwan donates 150,000 face masks to the European country in second wave of mask diplomacy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/23 09:32
Taiwan's mask donation to Slovenia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s donation of 150,000 face masks to Slovenia was on Wednesday (April 22) confirmed to have arrived a few days ago.

In its second wave of mask diplomacy, Taiwan has shipped an additional 1.3 million masks to eight EU countries: Slovakia, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Stanislav Lotric, the deputy director-general of Slovenia's Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Administration, said at the donation ceremony on April 21 that Slovenia desperately needed epidemic prevention materials and thanked Taiwan for the masks.

Taiwanese Representative to Austria Vanessa Shih (史亞平), who presented the donation, pointed out that as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads around the world, the island nation, as a member of the international community, was eager to assist medical staff in Slovenia. She also said that in addition to masks, Taiwan was happy to share its virus prevention experience with Slovenia and cooperate in the development of testing reagents and vaccines.
