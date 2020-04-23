  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/23 03:17

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2375 Up 57
May 2355 Up 57
Jul 2358 Up 48
Jul 2337 2387 2320 2375 Up 57
Sep 2330 2370 2312 2358 Up 48
Dec 2312 2353 2300 2343 Up 42
Mar 2303 2331 2289 2321 Up 34
May 2289 2317 2286 2307 Up 27
Jul 2286 2304 2279 2297 Up 21
Sep 2286 2292 2277 2289 Up 16
Dec 2272 2286 2269 2284 Up 13
Mar 2294 Up 10