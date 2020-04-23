BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2375
|Up
|57
|May
|2355
|Up
|57
|Jul
|2358
|Up
|48
|Jul
|2337
|2387
|2320
|2375
|Up
|57
|Sep
|2330
|2370
|2312
|2358
|Up
|48
|Dec
|2312
|2353
|2300
|2343
|Up
|42
|Mar
|2303
|2331
|2289
|2321
|Up
|34
|May
|2289
|2317
|2286
|2307
|Up
|27
|Jul
|2286
|2304
|2279
|2297
|Up
|21
|Sep
|2286
|2292
|2277
|2289
|Up
|16
|Dec
|2272
|2286
|2269
|2284
|Up
|13
|Mar
|2294
|Up
|10