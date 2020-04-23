BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2375 Up 57 May 2355 Up 57 Jul 2358 Up 48 Jul 2337 2387 2320 2375 Up 57 Sep 2330 2370 2312 2358 Up 48 Dec 2312 2353 2300 2343 Up 42 Mar 2303 2331 2289 2321 Up 34 May 2289 2317 2286 2307 Up 27 Jul 2286 2304 2279 2297 Up 21 Sep 2286 2292 2277 2289 Up 16 Dec 2272 2286 2269 2284 Up 13 Mar 2294 Up 10