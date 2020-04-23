New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|112.05
|Up
|.55
|May
|109.65
|112.10
|109.65
|110.60
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|113.00
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|111.75
|113.40
|111.30
|112.05
|Up
|.55
|Sep
|112.95
|114.55
|112.40
|113.00
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|114.90
|116.25
|114.20
|114.75
|Up
|.15
|Mar
|116.55
|117.85
|115.90
|116.45
|Up
|.15
|May
|117.70
|118.30
|116.90
|117.40
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|119.45
|119.45
|117.85
|118.35
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|120.40
|120.40
|118.85
|119.35
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|120.75
|120.90
|120.40
|120.90
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|122.00
|122.40
|122.00
|122.40
|Up
|.35
|May
|122.95
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|123.30
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|123.80
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|124.45
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|125.00
|Up
|.10