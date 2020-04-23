  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/23 03:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 112.05 Up .55
May 109.65 112.10 109.65 110.60 Up .95
Jul 113.00 Up .30
Jul 111.75 113.40 111.30 112.05 Up .55
Sep 112.95 114.55 112.40 113.00 Up .30
Dec 114.90 116.25 114.20 114.75 Up .15
Mar 116.55 117.85 115.90 116.45 Up .15
May 117.70 118.30 116.90 117.40 Up .20
Jul 119.45 119.45 117.85 118.35 Up .25
Sep 120.40 120.40 118.85 119.35 Up .30
Dec 120.75 120.90 120.40 120.90 Up .30
Mar 122.00 122.40 122.00 122.40 Up .35
May 122.95 Up .30
Jul 123.30 Up .20
Sep 123.80 Up .20
Dec 124.45 Up .25
Mar 125.00 Up .10