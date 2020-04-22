In this photo taken Tuesday, April 21, 2020, artist Sam Bailey puts the finishing touches to a mural acknowledging the work being done by the NHS, eme... In this photo taken Tuesday, April 21, 2020, artist Sam Bailey puts the finishing touches to a mural acknowledging the work being done by the NHS, emergency services and the fundraising exploits of Captain Tom Moore, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in Northampton, England. The artwork stands at 9 feet tall and 6 feet wide and has been created using 600 epaulettes from service personnel from around the world. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

This photo provided by Royal Papworth Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 shows the ventilator belonging to physicist Professor Stephen Hawking whic... This photo provided by Royal Papworth Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 shows the ventilator belonging to physicist Professor Stephen Hawking which has been donated by his family to Royal Papworth Hospital to be used to treat patients with coronavirus. Hawking, who had motor neurone disease, died in 2018, aged 76. (Royal Papworth Hospital via AP)

In this image taken from video, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday A... In this image taken from video, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday April 22, 2020. U.K. legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. A few dozen legislators sat, well-spaced, in the Commons, and agreed on arrangements for lawmakers to ask questions from home using videoconferencing program Zoom, beamed onto screens erected around the wood-paneled chamber. (House of Commons via AP)

In this image taken from video, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday Apr... In this image taken from video, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday April 22, 2020. U.K. legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. A few dozen legislators sat, well-spaced, in the Commons, and agreed on arrangements for lawmakers to ask questions from home using videoconferencing program Zoom, beamed onto screens erected around the wood-paneled chamber. (House of Commons via AP)

A protestor demanding more PPE for healthcare workers, walks alongside Parliament in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the coronavirus l... A protestor demanding more PPE for healthcare workers, walks alongside Parliament in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A gardener works in a park in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020, as the lockdown in Britain continues due to the coronvirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank A... A gardener works in a park in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020, as the lockdown in Britain continues due to the coronvirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A homeless man sits on the pavement in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) A homeless man sits on the pavement in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A protestor walks alongside Parliament demanding more PPE for healthcare workers, in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 lock... A protestor walks alongside Parliament demanding more PPE for healthcare workers, in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A jogger runs alongside Parliament in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) A jogger runs alongside Parliament in central London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

In this image taken from video, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, center left standing, speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House ... In this image taken from video, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, center left standing, speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday April 22, 2020. U.K. legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. A few dozen legislators sat, well-spaced, in the Commons, and agreed on arrangements for lawmakers to ask questions from home using videoconferencing program Zoom, beamed onto screens erected around the wood-paneled chamber. (House of Commons via AP)

A woman wearing a protection mask to protect against coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19... A woman wearing a protection mask to protect against coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — The British government came under sustained criticism Wednesday for being slow in ramping up its testing for coronavirus and for failing to deliver enough personal protective equipment to front-line medical workers in hospitals and nursing homes.

The political uproar came as a delayed Royal Air Force plane carrying an uncertain amount of medical protective equipment finally arrived Wednesday at Brize Norton in central England.

Britain has seen 18,100 people die in hospitals after contracting the virus, with potentially thousands more virus-related deaths of people at home or in elderly care homes.

Keir Starmer, the new leader of the opposition Labour Party, told lawmakers Wednesday that a “pattern is emerging” in which the Conservative government has been too slow in putting the country into a virus lockdown, in testing people for the virus and in getting critical protective gear for medical workers.

He spoke in the first partially-online Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons as U.K. lawmakers tried to balance between doing their jobs and still social distancing.

Labour lawmaker Barry Sheerman went further, slamming the government's handling of the pandemic as “shambolic.”

The questions are coming as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country's most high-profile COVID-19 patient, convalesces at his country retreat following his week-long stay in a hospital. Johnson has been away from the front-line of the crisis for nearly four weeks after he first tested positive.

“You can’t have a void of decision-making," former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair told ITV television.

Blair said he “completely” sympathizes with Johnson's plight but said hugely important decisions have to be “taken now,'' including ramping up testing so Britain can safely exit its coronavirus lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 7.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been sitting in for Johnson over the past few weeks, said the government still aims to conduct 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of this month — even though it is only handling about 20,000 tests a day now.

“With a project like this, it does require an exponential increase in the final days and the final week,” Raab told a slimmed-down chamber, where only 50 of the House's 650 lawmakers were able to attend and up to 120 could participate via video.

The government has faced acute criticism over the lack of protective gear f or front-line workers, a topic highlighted by the confusion surrounding the flight from Istanbul over the past three days.

The plane, which landed in the middle of the night Wednesday, had protective gear on board, including surgical gowns —- but it's unclear how much. Two other British planes are on stand-by to pick up further medical supplies from Turkey.

Raab told lawmakers 69 workers in the National Health Service have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Health Secretary Matt Hancock later said 15 social care workers have also died.

Hancock insisted the government has been following the best scientific advice ever since the coronavirus first emerged. He claimed the government was ahead of its testing plan but will widen opportunities for testing over the coming days with drive-through centers and mobile units.

“This is one area we’ve had our foot on the gas,” Hancock said, adding that the government believes the U.K. epidemic is at its peak.

Scientists said Tuesday that Britain experienced its peak of deaths on April 8. The nation hit its highest reported daily virus toll in hospitals two days later, at 980 dead.

Danica Kirka in London contributed to this story.

