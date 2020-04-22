In this Monday, April 20, 2020, photo, Georgia farmer Jerilyn Morgan leans against her shop on her vegetable farm in Dawson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp annou... In this Monday, April 20, 2020, photo, Georgia farmer Jerilyn Morgan leans against her shop on her vegetable farm in Dawson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans Monday to restart the state's economy before the end of the week, saying many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday. "I'm not in a rush to open it back up, even though it's going to cost me money and my vegetables will go bad, lives come before my pocketbook," said Morgan. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Dr. Anthony Leno, Director of Emergency Medicine, pauses at the end of his shift after his staff revived a patient with COVID-19 who had gone into car... Dr. Anthony Leno, Director of Emergency Medicine, pauses at the end of his shift after his staff revived a patient with COVID-19 who had gone into cardiac arrest, Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE - This file photo released by the Turkish humanitarian group IHH on April 6, 2020, aid workers of the group demonstrate to Syrian children how to... FILE - This file photo released by the Turkish humanitarian group IHH on April 6, 2020, aid workers of the group demonstrate to Syrian children how to properly wash hands, at a camp for internally displaced persons in northern Syria. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in poor or war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. (IHH via AP, File)

These maps made available by NASA show nitrogen dioxide levels over California during March 2-6, 2020, pre-shutdown against the COVID-19 coronavirus; ... These maps made available by NASA show nitrogen dioxide levels over California during March 2-6, 2020, pre-shutdown against the COVID-19 coronavirus; March 9-13 during soft shutdown measures, March 16-20 when "shelter in place" orders were announced, and March 23-27 during a full period of "shelter in place" orders. NO2 is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. (NASA/European Space Agency via AP)

FILE - In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 file photo, a pack of jackals eats dog food that was left for them by a woman at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Is... FILE - In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 file photo, a pack of jackals eats dog food that was left for them by a woman at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel. With a lockdown against the coronavirus crisis, the sprawling park is practically empty. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over this urban oasis in the heart of the city as they search for food. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, workers load the personal belongings of patient being evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing... FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, workers load the personal belongings of patient being evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif. California public health officials are now recommending health care workers and others in high risk settings who do not have symptoms be tested for the coronavirus. The change was outlined in a memo dated Sunday, April 19. The memo breaks with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says only those showing symptoms should be tested. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

In this April 3, 2020 photo, Annette Reynolds, left, puts the finishing touches on her daughter Amanda's hair as she poses for a photo in her prom gow... In this April 3, 2020 photo, Annette Reynolds, left, puts the finishing touches on her daughter Amanda's hair as she poses for a photo in her prom gown outside their home in Largo, Fla. Amanda, who recently turned 18, will miss her high school graduation and senior prom due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Some workers and customers are expressing trepidation as a few nations — and U.S. states— begin easing coronavirus restrictions, the air has temporarily cleaned up as people stay home and the first deaths from COVID-19 came two weeks earlier than previously thought. Meanwhile, the Class of 2020 is adapting to a new reality without the prom and graduation festivities.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— A few nations began easing coronavirus restrictions to restart their economies, but trepidation expressed by some workers and customers indicated a return to normality is still a long way off. Although some virus hot spots like Italy, Spain and New York have seen a drop in daily death tolls and new hospitalizations, other areas are facing a resurgence of the coronavirus.

— An unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth. As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the air has temporarily cleaned up and people are noticing animals in places and at times they don’t usually.

— Health officials say two people died with the new coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the virus, on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington. The announcement came as California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to update the state’s plans to reopen.

— Coronavirus-related symptoms accounted for more than 85% of all admissions for a period of nearly four weeks at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Westchester County, New York. And half of the approximately 280 staff members who were tested for the disease were positive.

— President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States.” But an executive order he is expected to sign to implement the change would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

ONE NUMBER:

— 10 MILLION: There are over 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest, up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements, and almost none have been tested for the new coronavirus.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— CLASS OF 2020: For millions of Class of 2020 teenagers living through the coronavirus outbreak, coming-of-age moments like the prom and graduation look and feel vastly different.

— NETFLIX AND CHILL: Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world’s most essential services in times of isolation or crisis.

