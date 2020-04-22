TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese media groups are using the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to push their over-the-top (OTT) streaming services in the Taiwanese market, with even state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) expected to put in an appearance, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday (April 22).

Taiwan has been fighting the growing infiltration of Chinese communist propaganda, especially the distribution of “fake news” during the campaign for the Jan. 11 elections and during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Chinese TV companies are officially banned from launching Taiwan-based services, some evade those restrictions by cooperating with local media groups. Tencent Holdings Ltd. advertises for its WeTV product on Taipei City’s streets, while its Beijing-based rival iQiyi also offers online video services.

As those two Chinese groups have succeeded in entering the Taiwanese market, CCTV should not be far behind using a similar business model, according to the Liberty Times report. Representatives of its Internet-based affiliate China Network Television (CNTV) have reportedly already explored the island’s market.

The government was planning to present a proposal for an “Online Audio and Video Services Act” by the end of July, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said.