  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn founder removes in-law from health technology post

Loss-making companies within health group to fold: Mirror Media

  259
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/22 19:54
File photo of Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou 

File photo of Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) removed his brother-in-law from the top of a health technology group and urged its thorough reorganization due to significant financial losses, reports said Wednesday (April 22).

Foxconn established a group of companies informally known as the "M Group," but as only three out of the ten companies made a profit, Gou demanded the merger or abolition of the other seven, according to Mirror Media. The report said that last week, the group's headquarters was suddenly disbanded in a move likely to throw about 100 people out of work.

One of the people reportedly losing his position was the group’s chief, Leonard Wu (吳良襄), who is married to the sister of Gou’s wife, Delia Tseng (曾馨瑩), according to Mirror Media.

Wu used to work for American companies and needed three years to adapt to the Foxconn business culture, the report said, adding that at his previous jobs, he often left the office around 8 p.m., but at Gou’s group, his working day often ended after midnight.

Foxconn reportedly invested NT$3 billion (US$99.7 million) in the health group, but critics said it was hard to replicate the company’s contract manufacturing model in the sector of biotechnology and biomedicine.

Company officials reportedly said the business was a long-term operation which some times needed adapting. Any layoffs would respect legislation, while senior positions might change according to the needs of the companies’ development, according to the Mirror Media report.
Foxconn
biotechnology
Terry Gou
Leonard Wu
Delia Tseng

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn to produce ventilators at Wisconsin plant
Taiwan’s Foxconn to produce ventilators at Wisconsin plant
2020/04/08 13:49
Foxconn offering university graduates starting pay of NT$45,000
Foxconn offering university graduates starting pay of NT$45,000
2020/04/03 14:20
Taiwan Foxconn founder bashes WHO and UN for delayed coronavirus response
Taiwan Foxconn founder bashes WHO and UN for delayed coronavirus response
2020/03/12 15:16
Taiwan completes synthesis of potential COVID-19 drug
Taiwan completes synthesis of potential COVID-19 drug
2020/03/02 18:28
Foreign companies suffer in China amid epidemic, slow recovery expected
Foreign companies suffer in China amid epidemic, slow recovery expected
2020/02/21 15:53