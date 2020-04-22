  1. Home
Taiwan still far away from lockdown: CECC head

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/22 19:12
CECC head Chen Shih-chung. (CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak brought on by the return of Taiwan’s naval goodwill fleet from Palau has made the public concerned about whether a lockdown is necessary.

Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and Minister of Health and Welfare, said at a press conference Wednesday (April 22) that this recent coronavirus cluster was an emergency but Taiwan was still far from a complete nationwide lockdown, according to CNA

Chen attended the Taiwan Cabinet’s conference on the progress of economic revitalization Wednesday morning. Responding to questions from reporters, Chen stated that everyone must be cautious but that overall Taiwan has gone almost 10 days without any local cases.

The situation must be considered in the context of the global pandemic, local conditions, and Taiwan’s emergency management capabilities, he added. Chen assured the public that “Taiwan has not yet reached the point of a lockdown.”

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) led the morning press conference, which was also attended by Vice-Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁); Cabinet Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺); Cabinet spokesperson Kolas Yotaka; Minister without Portfolio Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫); Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-Chin (沈榮津); Finance Minister Su Chien-rong (蘇建榮); Culture Minister Chen Li-chiun (鄭麗君); Minister of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民); and others.
