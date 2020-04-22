Kim Jong Un could still be unwell

In response to reports Tuesday (April 21) of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s critical condition, Yoon Sang-hyeon, the head of South Korea’s National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, stated that that the supreme leader could still be unwell.

According to an article from South Korea’s Central Daily News, Yoon said at an emergency press conference on Tuesday that Kim Jong Un did indeed undergo cardiovascular surgery on April 12. Yoon claimed that although the South Korean government’s official position was that Tuesday’s report was untrue, recent events seemed to corroborate the rumor, China Times reported.

He mentioned that the country’s Supreme People’s Assembly was rescheduled from April 10 to April 12, but Kim did not attend. On April 15, Kim also did not attend an event celebrating the birthday of Kim Il Sung, which has never happened in the past.

Yoon went on to say that North Korea had recently prohibited entry and exit in the capital city, Pyongyang.

Furthermore, Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong was recently promoted from the first minister of the Propaganda and Agitation Department (PAD) to the first deputy minister of the Organization and Guidance Department (OGD).

Yoon said that this move was obviously to prepare a successor. Judging from recent developments in North Korea, the nation’s political situation is abnormal, he concluded.