TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google is launching a program in Taiwan that will offer digital study resources likely to benefit 8,000 students and job seekers before the end of the year, reports said Wednesday (April 22).

The program should help speed up Taiwan’s digital transformation despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CNA reported. All interactive courses in the “digital talent exploration plan” will take place online, while 104 Job Bank and the business world in general will be asked to help provide opportunities to the program graduates.

At least 40 companies were planning to advertise openings in a special section of the 104 Job Bank site for participants in the Google program. The American company compared digital learning to an antidote to the coronavirus, helping both businesses looking for new talent and students on the verge of entering the job market.

On Wednesday, Google also announced the results of a survey with the Boston Consulting Group. This indicated Taiwan still had some way to go with the popularization of digital marketing, CNA reported.