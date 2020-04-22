  1. Home
  2. Society

Leading job bank in Taiwan sees drop in demand for labor amid coronavirus

Around 60 percent job vacancies invite fresh graduates to apply

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/22 17:04
(Getty Images photo)

(Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leading job bank in Taiwan has reported the lowest number of employment opportunities in four years amid the toll the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) pandemic has taken on the country’s economy.

There are currently 488,000 full-time vacancies on the website of the leading 104 Job Bank, representing a 7 percent year-on-year dip. Around 299,000 jobs, or 60 percent of the total, invite fresh graduates to apply, wrote UDN.

104 Job Bank said the retail and food and beverage industries are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus fallout, but they still offer more than 60,000 opportunities that welcome college graduates. Nevertheless, the pandemic has discouraged those fresh out of school from seeking employment, with data showing the lowest application rate for full-time jobs in March in three years.

While many companies have halted recruitment plans, demand for talent in e-commerce, marketing, and research and development remains robust, said Joanna Huang (黃于純), general manager of 104 job bank. Yes123, another job bank in Taiwan, has also reported a surge in vacancies in areas from AI, automation, 5G, to fintech, reported Newtalk.

According to a survey by Yes123, 95.1 percent of the 902 surveyed businesses are looking for new recruits who are graduating this year. The average starting salaries for college and graduate students after graduation are NT$29,506 (US$981) and NT$32,268 (US$1,073), respectively.
104 job bank
Yes123
employment
coronavirus
Wuhan virus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s MND announces punishments for virus infection on navy ship
Taiwan’s MND announces punishments for virus infection on navy ship
2020/04/21 21:59
Sending Taiwan Goodwill Fleet to Palau amid pandemic was military decision: MOFA
Sending Taiwan Goodwill Fleet to Palau amid pandemic was military decision: MOFA
2020/04/21 17:41
Taiwan expands special budget for economic relief to NT$210 billion
Taiwan expands special budget for economic relief to NT$210 billion
2020/04/21 16:45
South Korean couple fined NT$300,000 for quarantine violation
South Korean couple fined NT$300,000 for quarantine violation
2020/04/21 16:01
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau urges social distancing while hiking
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau urges social distancing while hiking
2020/04/21 16:00