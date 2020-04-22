Penghu County chief Lai Feng-wei (second from right) wants everyone to wear masks outside Penghu County chief Lai Feng-wei (second from right) wants everyone to wear masks outside (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Penghu County, halfway between Taiwan’s main island and China, became the first region to require residents to wear a mask outside the home in order to prevent coronavirus infections, reports said Wednesday (April 22).

The requirement will remain valid until May 13, and citizens unwilling to comply will be fined NT$3,000 (US$99.8), according to County Magistrate Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉). The measure was reportedly a local reaction to the outbreak on the Kaohsiung-based “Goodwill Fleet,” which saw 28 Navy officers and cadets infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) following a trip to Palau.

Penghu County Government staff and civil servants were asked to postpone any trips to Kaohsiung and Tainan in south Taiwan until after May 5. Other residents of Penghu traveling to the two cities should wear masks and frequently wash their hands, Lai said.

Penghu is also banning all yachts, jet skis, and other recreational vessels from docking in the county. Entertainment venues such as KTV bars need to register the names of their visitors, measure their temperatures, and require a “social distance” of 1.5 meters, CNA reported. Violators could be targeted with fines of up to NT$1 million.