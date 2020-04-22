TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of people who came into contact with a KTV hostess and the dozen passengers aboard the ill-fated China Airlines (CAL) flight who were infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), have all tested negative for the disease.

On April 8, news broke that case No. 379 was a hostess at a well-known KTV bar frequented by wealthy businessmen near Taipei City's red-light district of Linsen North Road. The news prompted the government to shut down all KTV bars (酒店) and dance halls (舞廳) across Taiwan on April 9.

After coworkers reported the woman had continued to work while experiencing symptoms of the disease, there were fears her actions might precipitate a major new cluster event in the heart of the country's capital. Fortunately, Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (April 22) announced that none of the 123 individuals who had recently come into contact with the woman tested positive for the disease.

As for CAL flight CI011, which arrived in Taiwan from New York on March 30 and has seen 12 confirmed cases, the remaining 328 passengers have completed tests for the virus , which have all come back negative. In addition, 379 people who came into contact with the infected passengers have also all tested negative.

Chen said the testing and monitoring period for both incidents have come to an end and the cases have been closed. However, Chen emphasized people should continue to pay attention to their own health, wear masks when going out, and try to avoid going to public places.

Out of Taiwan's 426 cases reported since the coronavirus outbreak began, 343 were imported, 55 were local, and 28 came from the "Goodwill Fleet." Thus far, six have succumbed to the disease, while 236 have been released from hospital isolation.

Those who feel unwell are advised to call the toll-free disease prevention hotline at 1922. The center also recommends that when seeking medical attention, patients should proactively inform doctors of their travel history and all persons they recently came into contact with.