In this April 12, 2020 photograph, Rohingya refugees walk through one of the arterial roads at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.... In this April 12, 2020 photograph, Rohingya refugees walk through one of the arterial roads at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. In the world's largest refugee camp, in southern Bangladesh, aid workers are racing to build isolation facilities. There's been little if any coronavirus testing in Cox's Bazar, where more than a million members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority are packed into the world's largest refugee camp. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

This April 16, 2020 photograph shows the construction of a COVID-19 isolation ward and treatment center by the UNHCR at the Kutupalong refugee camp in... This April 16, 2020 photograph shows the construction of a COVID-19 isolation ward and treatment center by the UNHCR at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

FILE - This file photo released by the Turkish humanitarian group IHH on April 6, 2020, aid workers of the group demonstrate to Syrian children how to... FILE - This file photo released by the Turkish humanitarian group IHH on April 6, 2020, aid workers of the group demonstrate to Syrian children how to properly wash hands, at a camp for internally displaced persons in northern Syria. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in poor or war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. (IHH via AP, File)

This Sunday, April 19, 2020, photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province,... This Sunday, April 19, 2020, photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in poor or war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

This April 19, 2020 photo shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. Th... This April 19, 2020 photo shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in poor or war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, plastic containers belonging to displaced people sit queued up in lines, waiting their turn to be filled wit... In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, plastic containers belonging to displaced people sit queued up in lines, waiting their turn to be filled with water from a well, at a makeshift camp for the internally displaced in Barsalogho, in northern Burkina Faso. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

In this April 15, 2020, photograph, Rohingya refugees stand in line to collect food aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The... In this April 15, 2020, photograph, Rohingya refugees stand in line to collect food aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. There's been little if any coronavirus testing in Cox's Bazar, where more than a million members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority are packed into the world's largest refugee camp. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

A Greek policeman wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus walks in front of a hotel where migrants gather on their balconies in Kranidi town a... A Greek policeman wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus walks in front of a hotel where migrants gather on their balconies in Kranidi town about 170 kilometers (106 miles) southwest of Athens, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The heads of Greece's pandemic response effort are visiting a refugee shelter in the south of the country after authorities confirmed a high number of COVID-19 infections at the site. The shelter at Kranidi hosts 470 asylum seekers and was placed in isolation Monday after a pregnant resident tested positive for the new coronavirus during a hospital visit. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this photo taken Sunday, March 29, 2020, Boureima Gassambe speaks to The Associated Press at the makeshift camp for the internally displaced where ... In this photo taken Sunday, March 29, 2020, Boureima Gassambe speaks to The Associated Press at the makeshift camp for the internally displaced where he and around 600 others live in an abandoned school on the outskirts of the capital, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. “We ran away from the terrorists and came here, but now there’s the coronavirus, and we don’t know what will happen,” said Gassambe. (Photo/Sam Mednick)

In this April 15, 2020, photograph, a health worker from an aid organization walks wearing a hazmat suit at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Co... In this April 15, 2020, photograph, a health worker from an aid organization walks wearing a hazmat suit at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. There's been little if any coronavirus testing in Cox's Bazar, where more than a million members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority are packed into the world's largest refugee camp. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

In this April 15, 2020 photograph, a Rohingya refugee woman holds an umbrella as she waits to collect food aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's... In this April 15, 2020 photograph, a Rohingya refugee woman holds an umbrella as she waits to collect food aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. There's been little if any coronavirus testing in Cox's Bazar, where more than a million members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority are packed into the world's largest refugee camp. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

There are over 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest, up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements, and almost none have been tested for the coronavirus.

While the relative isolation of many camps may have slowed the virus’ spread, none is hermetically sealed. Without testing, the virus can spread unchecked until people start showing symptoms. If it does, there will be few if any intensive care beds or ventilators. There might not even be gloves or masks.

“Testing is in short supply even in New York and Norway, but it is nonexistent in most of the countries in the (global) south for the people we try to help,” Jan Egeland, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told The Associated Press.

His group recently conducted a review of all 30 countries where it operates and found virtually no testing before people became sick.

In Syria’s war-ravaged Idlib province, only one small health facility is equipped to receive suspected coronavirus cases. In Bangladesh, aid workers are racing to build isolation facilities in the world’s largest refugee camp. In two sprawling camps in Kenya, Somalis who survived decades of famine and war fear the worst is yet to come.

“If it’s killing people daily in America, then what do you think will happen to us?” asked Mariam Abdi, a vegetable vendor in Kenya’s Dadaab camp, where 217,000 people live in endless rows of tents. “We will all perish.”

In many camps, cramped conditions and poor infrastructure can make it impossible to practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Western countries, which by then may have contained their own outbreaks, will have to reckon with the fact that if the virus finds refuge among the world’s most vulnerable, it could return anytime.

There are no official figures for the number of refugees who live in camps, but Egeland estimates they make up 10% to 15% of all refugees and displaced people, a population the U.N. estimates at over 70 million.

Refugees have already tested positive in Italy, Germany, Iran, Australia and Greece, where authorities said Tuesday that 150 people living in a quarantined hotel for asylum-seekers had contracted the coronavirus.

Most people who become infected experience mild to moderate symptoms. But the virus can cause severe illness and lead to death, particularly among the elderly and infirm.

A ‘MIRACLE’ THAT NO CASES HAVE BEEN FOUND

The coronavirus has already appeared in Syria, where the decade-long civil war has displaced more than half of the population of 23 million. At least 350 health facilities have been bombed, mostly by the government. More than 900 medical staff have been killed and countless more have fled.

But no cases have been reported yet in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where a government offensive displaced nearly a million people earlier this year and where authorities have carried out around 200 tests.

Zaher Sahloul, a Syrian physician based in Chicago who heads MedGlobal, an international health NGO, calls that a “miracle” and says an outbreak there would be “catastrophic.”

‘NO DOCTORS CAN SAVE US’

There’s been little if any testing in Cox’s Bazar, in Bangladesh, where more than a million members of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority are packed into the world’s largest refugee camp.

Kate White, the emergency medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, said there is “very limited testing capacity” in Bangladesh, and most is in the capital.

While cases have been reported in the district, none have been detected inside the camp.

The U.N. refugee agency is building isolation and treatment centers that can house 150-200 patients.

Sakina Khatun, who lives with her husband and seven children in a small bamboo and tarp hut, said “the virus will kill everything it touches” if it enters the camps. “No doctors can save us then.”

‘IT WILL CERTAINLY COME BACK’

There’s a similar sense of foreboding in conflict zones across Africa.

In Burkina Faso, 800,000 people have fled attacks by jihadists in recent months.

Aguirata Maiga says soap is so expensive for her that she has to choose between washing her children’s hands and their clothes.

The country's fragile health system has only 60 intensive care beds and a handful of ventilators, for a population of around 20 million.

In Kenya’s crowded Kakuma refugee camp, more than 190,000 Somali refugees live in tents and rely on 19 wells.

There is no coronavirus testing at Kakuma or Dadaab, said the IRC’s Kenya health coordinator, John Kiogora. There are no intensive care units or ventilators, either.

“If the coronavirus is spread from Europe, via Turkey, to Idlib, and gains a stronghold there, it will certainly come back to Europe,” said Egeland.

Krauss reported from Jerusalem, Jain from New Delhi and Anna from Johannesburg. Associated Press writers Sam Mednick in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Sarah El Deeb in Beirut, Samya Kullab in Baghdad, Christine Armario in Bogota, Colombia, and Scott Smith in Caracas, Venezuela, contributed.