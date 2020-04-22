In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 photo, an advertising billboard covered in black during lockdown following government measures to help stop the sprea... In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 photo, an advertising billboard covered in black during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a man rides bicycle on an empty road during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of... In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a man rides bicycle on an empty road during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 photo, a "don't panic" sign hangs on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of... In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 photo, a "don't panic" sign hangs on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, Israeli Magen David Adom medical team members arrive to a house of person suspected of being Covid-19 positiv... In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, Israeli Magen David Adom medical team members arrive to a house of person suspected of being Covid-19 positive, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a closed training soccer field is seen during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread o... In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a closed training soccer field is seen during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a man wears protective face mask begs for money outside a closed mall following government measures to help s... In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a man wears protective face mask begs for money outside a closed mall following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 photo, a family wear protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. ... In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 photo, a family wear protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, a man wears face masks cross a main road during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread... In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, a man wears face masks cross a main road during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 photo, a pair of gloves are thrown on the ground outside a supermarket during a lockdown following government measures ... In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 photo, a pair of gloves are thrown on the ground outside a supermarket during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, a man begs for money on an empty street during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread ... In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, a man begs for money on an empty street during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, a man sleeps in an empty street during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the c... In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, a man sleeps in an empty street during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, an empty road is seen during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus... In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, an empty road is seen during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a man feeds pigeons at an empty parking lot during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spr... In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a man feeds pigeons at an empty parking lot during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, Jews pray a morning prayer outside a closed synagogue following the government's measures to help stop the sprea... In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, Jews pray a morning prayer outside a closed synagogue following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a cat walks in a closed food market during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of t... In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a cat walks in a closed food market during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, "don't panic" sign hangs on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of... In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, "don't panic" sign hangs on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, a train station is deserted after authorities shut down railway service in effort to contain the spread of the co... In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, a train station is deserted after authorities shut down railway service in effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a woman wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak as she wait for a ... In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a woman wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak as she wait for a bus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, April 4, 2020 photo, a closed hotel is seen during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus... In this Saturday, April 4, 2020 photo, a closed hotel is seen during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 photo, a face mask for sale is displayed on a mannequin amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Avi... In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 photo, a face mask for sale is displayed on a mannequin amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Monday, March 30, 2020 photo, Tel Aviv's beachfront wrapped in tape to prevent public access during a lockdown following government measures t... In this Monday, March 30, 2020 photo, Tel Aviv's beachfront wrapped in tape to prevent public access during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, April 4, 2020 photo, a protective face mask is thrown on the ground outside a supermarket during a lockdown following government mea... In this Saturday, April 4, 2020 photo, a protective face mask is thrown on the ground outside a supermarket during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, people wear protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. The ... In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, people wear protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 photo, a closed coffee place on Tel Aviv's promenade empty from people during lockdown following government measures ... In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 photo, a closed coffee place on Tel Aviv's promenade empty from people during lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, people wear protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they wait at food distributio... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, people wear protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they wait at food distribution center providing food products for families ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, Tel Aviv's promenade and a main road are empty from people during a lockdown following government measures to ... In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photo, Tel Aviv's promenade and a main road are empty from people during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a man wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel.... In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a man wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a man rides his bicycle on an empty road during a lockdown following an effort to contain the spread of the co... In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 photo, a man rides his bicycle on an empty road during a lockdown following an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, people wear protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they sit in a bus, in Tel A... In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, people wear protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as they sit in a bus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, a railway station is deserted after authorities shut down railway service in effort to contain the spread of the ... In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, a railway station is deserted after authorities shut down railway service in effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The once thrumming city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and bustling beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight movement restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The normally bustling city of Tel Aviv, famed for its nightlife and rowdy beachfront, has fallen eerily quiet due to Israel's tight restrictions on movement that are meant to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The city has the familiar anxious feeling of wartime, only now it's silent without air raid sirens. The chirping of birds, once impossible to hear over the din of cars and buses, and chatter and music from restaurants, is audible on every street. The only things that seem to move are the clouds overhead.

Israel appears to be weathering the global pandemic better than many nations, in part because of the lockdown restrictions. Israel’s Health Ministry has reported over 13,000 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and over 170 deaths.

Nonetheless, the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Tel Aviv is visible as its citizens have largely observed government orders to remain at home in recent weeks. Although people began to trickle outdoors on Sunday as the government loosened its restrictions, the city's ordinarily traffic-clogged streets remained empty.

Stoplights cycle through their red-yellow-green at empty intersections. Sidewalks once full of pedestrians are bare but for the occasional homeless man or dog walker, or Palestinian construction workers, allowed to stay in the country for the duration of the crisis, venturing out to buy food.

By nightfall, packs of jackals desperate for food descend on the city's sprawling Hayarkon Park, taking over this urban oasis in the heart of the city.

Along Tel Aviv’s famed beachfront, the shore is a sandy void. Tourists are long gone, and locals are barred from taking a dip despite the increasingly warm weather.

Police officers on duty are relieved to see another human face. The tape they have stuck on exercise equipment on the beaches' open-air gyms to deter users has frayed. The tattered strips flap in the breeze with nobody around to ignore them.

And the clouds keep on moving.

