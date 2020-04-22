This April 16, 2020 photograph shows the construction of a COVID-19 isolation ward and treatment center by the UNHCR at the Kutupalong refugee camp in... This April 16, 2020 photograph shows the construction of a COVID-19 isolation ward and treatment center by the UNHCR at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears about the world’s refugees and internally displaced people, many of whom live in war-ravaged countries that are ill-equipped to test for the virus or contain a possible outbreak. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

FILE - This file photo released by the Turkish humanitarian group IHH on April 6, 2020, aid workers of the group demonstrate to Syrian children how to properly wash hands, at a camp for internally displaced persons in northern Syria.

This Sunday, April 19, 2020, photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria.

This April 19, 2020 photo shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria.

In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, plastic containers belonging to displaced people sit queued up in lines, waiting their turn to be filled with water from a well, at a makeshift camp for the internally displaced in Barsalogho, in northern Burkina Faso.

In this April 15, 2020 photograph, a Rohingya refugee woman holds an umbrella as she waits to collect food aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

In this April 15, 2020, photograph, Rohingya refugees stand in line to collect food aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

A Greek policeman wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus walks in front of a hotel where migrants gather on their balconies in Kranidi town about 170 kilometers (106 miles) southwest of Athens, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The heads of Greece's pandemic response effort are visiting a refugee shelter in the south of the country after authorities confirmed a high number of COVID-19 infections at the site. The shelter at Kranidi hosts 470 asylum seekers and was placed in isolation Monday after a pregnant resident tested positive for the new coronavirus during a hospital visit.

In this April 15, 2020, photograph, a health worker from an aid organization walks wearing a hazmat suit at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

In this photo taken Sunday, March 29, 2020, Boureima Gassambe speaks to The Associated Press at the makeshift camp for the internally displaced where he and around 600 others live in an abandoned school on the outskirts of the capital, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. "We ran away from the terrorists and came here, but now there's the coronavirus, and we don't know what will happen," said Gassambe.

In this April 12, 2020 photograph, Rohingya refugees walk through one of the arterial roads at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. In the world's largest refugee camp, in southern Bangladesh, aid workers are racing to build isolation facilities.

Limited testing means the virus may be able to spread unchecked until people show symptoms.

More than 70 million people worldwide have been forced out of their homes, according to the U.N. refugee agency, although the vast majority do not live in camps.

Here’s a look at the areas of greatest concern.

BANGLADESH

More than a million Rohingya Muslims from neighboring Myanmar are packed into the world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh. Most fled a scorched-earth campaign by Myanmar’s government and Buddhist mobs in 2017. Aid workers are rushing to build isolation wards.

___

SYRIA

The nearly 10-year civil war has displaced half of Syria’s population of 23 million. The northwestern Idlib province, home to 4 million people, has just one small health facility equipped to receive suspected coronavirus cases. Authorities have conducted around 200 tests, all of which came back negative.

___

IRAQ

Iraq is home to some 1.4 million people displaced by the war against the Islamic State group, many of whom reside in camps. No coronavirus cases have been detected in the camps, but aid agencies have struggled to provide services amid restrictions imposed to prevent the virus' spread.

___

AFGHANISTAN

Decades of war have displaced millions of Afghans, and most fled to neighboring Iran and Pakistan. Iran is battling the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. The International Organization of Migration says 200,000 Afghans have returned from Iran this year, as the outbreak there accelerated. That could potentially contribute to the spread of the virus in Afghanistan, which is still mired in conflict and poverty.

___

SOUTH SUDAN

In South Sudan, more than 180,000 people live in crowded U.N.-run camps across the country after a five-year civil war ended in 2018. South Sudan has reported just four cases, with none inside the camps, but one was a woman who had been in the country for five weeks.

___

SOMALIA

More than 2.2 million people live in displacement camps after being uprooted by cycles of drought and the ever-present threat of jihadists. Another 400,000 Somalis live in two sprawling refugee camps in neighboring Kenya. There is no testing in either camp, nor are there ventilators.

___

CONGO

More than 5 million people have been uprooted by conflict within Congo's borders, and more than half a million refugees have fled there from neighboring countries. Violence in the east has displaced thousands, even as the region has grappled with an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 2,260 people.

___

VENEZUELA

Nearly 5 million Venezuelans have fled economic collapse, crossing by foot and bus into neighboring Colombia and other countries in one of the largest migrations in the world today. Many of the migrants live in crowded apartments in Bogota, which has the bulk of Colombia’s virus cases, and work as street vendors — jobs now prohibited.