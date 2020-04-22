TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 22) announced there was one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total from the "Goodwill Fleet" to 28, and 426 overall.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there was one new case, again from Taiwan's ill-fated "Goodwill Fleet" (敦睦, Dunmu). The latest confirmed case, No. 426, is a male in his 20s who served as a trainee on the navy supply ship the Panshih (磐石).

The man had begun experiencing a fever, cough, and loss of the sense of taste starting on March 23. However, after taking medication, his symptoms subsided and he returned to his duties.

On April 18, he was placed in a quarantine center, where he underwent a test for the disease that came back negative. Because he continued to experience nasal congestion and abnormal olfactory function, the health department arranged for a second test and he was officially diagnosed with the disease on April 22.

Chen said that out of the 28 sailors in the "Goodwill Fleet" cluster event, 692 contacts have been traced by the health department. Of those persons, 446 are undergoing home isolation, while 246 have implemented self-health management.

Out of Taiwan's 426 cases reported since the coronavirus outbreak began, 343 were imported, 55 were local, and 28 came from the "Fleet of Friendship." Thus far, six have succumbed to the disease, while 236 have been released from hospital isolation.

The center will continue to trace the activities of the infected sailors in public places after disembarking from their ships and publish them on the internet. Chen reminded the public that if they had been to the same places at the same time as the confirmed cases, they should undergo self-health management for the next 14 days.

Those who feel unwell are advised to call the toll-free disease prevention hotline at 1922. The center also recommends that when seeking medical attention, patients should proactively inform doctors of their travel history and all persons they recently came into contact with.

The following is a Google map created by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showing all the known locations in Taiwan where the infected sailors visited.